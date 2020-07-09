Nintendo Files Eternal Darkness Trademark Application, Remake/Sequel Incoming?

Nintendo has filed a very curious international trademark recently, and one that many survivor horror fans that played the Gamecube might be familiar with. The application made with the World Intellectual Property Organization is an Eternal Darkness trademark, but what exactly could Nintendo be aiming to use it for?

It could still just be nothing, since Nintendo has owned the Eternal Darkness trademark for years but let it lapse last month for some reason before renewing it now, in July. Companies normally keep trademarks for years just in case they want to do something with them, after all.

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem is a game that originally came out for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002. The game, though critically successful, was not a commercial success, and a follow up game by Nintendo was cancelled. And so the Eternal Darkness trademark has gone unused.

The story is actually many stories in one, a collection of people who are all working together across time and space to stop an undead sorcerer named Pius Augustus from awakening his eldritch master (one of three the player can choose that affect enemies in the game) and destroying the world.

While a remake or a sequel would be greatly appreciated by many fans of the original, it’s all up to Nintendo. We haven’t heard a peep from them about anything related to Eternal Darkness, and many companies have renewed trademarks that have sat unused for decades just in case.

Nintendo has previously announced that they would not be holding a June Nintendo Direct on account of not being fully used to working from home yet, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t hold another one sometime this summer that might actually have a clue about the Eternal Darkness trademark.

Either way, hopefully Nintendo will actually use it sometime in the future instead of letting a great game languish.