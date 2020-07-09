Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Boss Fight May Not Disappoint You

Ubisoft’s Forward event hasn’t happened yet, but it seems like the a bunch of different leaks are already starting to come out. Most notably, gameplay of some kind of boss fight from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been making the rounds, though Ubisoft has since pulled the video down leaving us only with discussion.

From what said discussion tells us, the boss fight we saw appeared to be something similar to the War Elephant fights in Assassin’s Creed Origins, where protagonist Bayek had the option to take down six different war elephants for an achievement as wandering bosses.

The wandering boss in this case appears to be against some kind of “demon goddess” named Cordelia, a legendary queen of pre-Roman Britain. While there is no real historical evidence for her existence, this does make a case for one part of the game’s gameplay, mainly the presence of mythology.

Asassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey both made use of mythology in their open-world gameplay, ranging from boss fights to full DLC plotlines. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with Cordelia’s presence, appears to be no different.

The boss fight footage, going by people discussing it, is only one part of the footage, too. It appears to let us look at a later build of the game, where protagonist Eivor’s face looks more detailed and more animated.

The level indicator visible in older builds is also gone, but at the same time we’ve also gotten a bit more insight into how skills and whatnot work. Primarily, you actually have to read books in order to learn various skills, it seems.

While none of this will likely be confirmed until we (possibly) see actual Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay at Ubisoft’s Forward event, so far it seems like the game is shaping up to be another great game for Ubisoft.