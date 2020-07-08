Watch Dogs Legion Screenshots Leaked Before Ubisoft Forward

Even after a big delay in its release date, Watch Dogs Legion still manages to excite fans with new leaked screenshots. Only a few days prior to Ubisoft Forward, we have a brand new look into the Watch Dog Legion’s interface and world.

The leaked screenshots show how far the game is going with its gameplay, mechanics and world design. The ability to use a variety of different NPCs as playable characters is an exceptional feat to the franchise, one that we never expected to need.

In two of the screenshots, we can see how those characters are your everyday bypasser, the guy who works in a grocery store, or a construction worker. Anyone can be a player, even the old lady taking a dog for a walk.

Another thing to notice about the leaked screenshots is how Watch Dogs Legion is taking lighting to a whole new level. Artificial lighting from bulbs as well as the sun reflecting on surfaces looks amazing. We’d have to see it in action in order for it to be fully appreciatable. Here are all the leaked screenshots:

Watch Dogs Legion was supposed to release in March for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. Ubisoft decided to delay both this as well as Gods and Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine. The reasoning behind the delay is to give developers more time to make their games great. Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot stated at the time that the company introduces innovations that haven’t been correctly presented to the players.

There’s no set release date for Watch Dogs Legion up to this point. Ubisoft Forward will most possibly be the event where the publisher will announce its release date as well as more information about games like Beyond Good and Evil 2 as well as Rainbow Six Quarantine. The event will take place on July 12th, presumably on Twitch and Youtube.

Source: Gaming Route, Imgur