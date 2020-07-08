Destiny 2 Update 2.9.1 Brings Fixes, Adjustments For Season Of Arrivals

As we get more into the latest Destiny 2 season, Season of Arrivals, Bungie has released Destiny 2 update 2.9.1 to bring in a number of fixes and adjustments for various pieces of content, including a number of different raids. Other adjustments fix UI, improve game investments for players, and much more.

To start off with, we have adjustments made to activities. The Contact public event has now made it impossible for players to bank 15 motes before they gain the Umbral Master II gift on the Umbral Recaster. Trials of Osiris Glimmer rewards have also been increased.

Nightmare Hunt missions have also been adjusted to stop themselves from giving out more Season of Arrivals rewards than intended. Certain raids, in particular Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Crown of Sorrow, and Scourge of the Past will no longer have weekly reward limits, however. Rewards from these raids have also had their infusion caps heightened for the season, along with Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid weapons and armor.

Destiny 2 update 2.9.1 also has a number of changes for gameplay and investment. The Heavy Hitters Triumph should now track which Contact bosses have been defeated, and the Season of the Worthy rank stat tracker should now be working properly.

For Pursuits, players will no longer still have the Guardian Games quest in their inventory. Inconsistent use of ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps have also been fixed, and Seraph weapons should now still count towards Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.

Anarchy has had a crash issue fixed, Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine should now not be prevented from gaining traits from Umbral Enhancements III, Vortex Frame Swords should now land their Heavy attack correctly, and other Season of Arrivals weapons should now be getting Collection entries.

For the rest of the Destiny 2 update 2.9.1 patch notes, you can look on Bungie’s official patch notes to see everything that got improved, or play the game yourself this week.