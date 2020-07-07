Will We See Beyond Good And Evil 2 at Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft is hosting its first-ever digital conference called “Ubisoft Forward”. The video game publisher and developer will announce its next projects and reveal information about the long-awaited video games. Ubisoft Forward will take place on July 12th and among many Ubisoft games, will there be any news related to Beyond Good and Evil 2? Is it time for a release date?

It’s pretty safe to assume that there will be new information about Beyond Good and Evil 2 during Ubisoft Foward. The announcement isn’t clear on that front but we can expect that much since it’s been months since the last time we heard about the project. The fact that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is releasing on Playstation 4 and Xbox One means that it’s high time we get a solid release date at this point.

It’s true that the company has too much to share with fans this year. Earlier in 2020, Ubisoft announced that they’d be delaying some of their most prestigious projects like Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs Legion, keeping the future in thin ice. However, this is the time for the “big explosion”.

Undeniably, most of us look forward to seeing the release date for Beyond Good and Evil 2 during Ubisoft Forward. Up until this point, we know that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is announced for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so it’s interesting to see if we’ll get a launch in the next 6 months. The possibility of the game switching gears to a multi-generation release is also on the table.

What could we expect from Ubisoft Forward in regards to Beyond Good and Evil 2 is a new trailer or gameplay video. Although the project is incredibly ambitious, we haven’t seen to what extent this ambition reaches.

In addition to Beyond Good and Evil 2, it’s safe to say that we’ll see Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Gods and Monsters, Watch Dogs Legion, and Rainbow Six Quarantine during the show. We might also get to see some entirely new titles. For what it’s worth, Ubisoft has a lot to look forward to.

Ubisoft Forward will take place on July 12 at 12 PM PDT/9 PM CEST. If you want to catch the show live, you can head to Twitch and Youtube at Ubisoft’s official channels.