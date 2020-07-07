Leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay: Sieges, Enemy AI, Skill Menu, Open-World, More

The recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal was pretty disappointing because the minute-long footage contained anything but gameplay. Ubisoft assured that a proper reveal would take place in the near future and incidentally, gameplay from that planned showcasing has been leaked.

About 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay surfaced online earlier today. Ubisoft has since been striking down the leaked footage and at the time of writing, even the mirrored links of the mirrored links have been taken offline.

The following are some of the observations (or caveats) taken from that leak but which should not be treated as the final representation of the game.

Subject to change

Something worth noting first and foremost is that the leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage was from an early build and hence, was a work in progress. Whether Ubisoft was planning to show this exact build to the public remains to be verified but due to the nature of development, everything from the leaked footage automatically becomes subject to change.

Same old new-formula for Gameplay

Despite the work-in-progress label, the leak ascertained that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay will be more of an iteration of what Origins and Odyssey introduced. The new installment in the franchise will stick to the same principles, meaning a shift of focus from stealth to brawls. Origins and Odyssey changed the Assassin’s Creed formula from the earlier years and to much acclaim. Those who enjoyed both installments will likely enjoy the new one as well.

Sieging castles

Eivor, the new female protagonist, took her longboat amongst a fleet of other ships to begin an assault on a castle in England. This section from the leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage could possibly be an indication of how the traditional camps have been changed.

Some of the castles in the game that need to be liberated might require players to lay down sieges. Eivor may still opt to go in all alone but the siege-action may be something that Ubisoft has looked into due to the new viking theme.

Brain-dead enemies

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla taking from Origins and Odyssey is not worrying, but using the same enemy AI is probably something that will leave players disappointed. For a franchise delving in stealth-based gameplay, facing enemies oblivious to their surroundings was a norm in Origins and Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla looks to be the same, based on the leaked footage. In one instance, a patrolling enemy just walks by as Eivor is engaged in combat.

Trotting mounts return

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have mounts for travelling. However, much like Origins and Odyssey, the mounts of the new installment will also be deathly (annoyingly) slow. Ubisoft could patch it based on fan-feedback but upon looking back, the developer is unlikely to follow through. That being said, there might be faster mounts that the leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay skipped.

Dense open-world

Ubisoft previously made a point that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would have a larger open-world to accomodate more side activities than its two predecessors. The leaked footage backed that statement by showing off a few villages and towns, as well as their outskirts, which were densely packed with locals and wild beasts.

Suffice to say, role-playing fans who love to clear their maps off markers will be investing a lot of time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Every area in the open-world of the new game promises to be populated with something for players to pursue.

Skyrim-style skill menu

The leaked Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay footage confirmed an interesting change to the skill menu. The new skill tree takes from the design of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim where each of the three paths are constellations in the night sky: the Raven, Bear, and Wolf; all featuring an assortment of starry skills that synergise with “aligned gear” work in the game.

Based on the names alone, the Raven path looks to be focused on the new pet companion Synin, the Bear path on strength, and the Wolf path on stealth.

Official Reveal is near

Ubisoft will be hosting a digital event next week to make announcements that were previously being kept for the now cancelled E3 2020. The fact that new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage was leaked beforehand obviously means that the developer will be dedicating a major chunk of the digital show on the game. Below are the regional dates and timings for when the highly anticipated Ubisoft Forward livestream will take place.

Sunday, July 12, 2020

North America: 12 p.m. PDT / 2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT

United Kingdom: 8 p.m. BST

Europe: 9 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. EEST

Monday, July 13, 2020