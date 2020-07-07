Demon Slayer Opening In Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Priceless

The world of the internet is amazing. It’s practically every single day that we see people using their creativity in motion to provide the best that the digital world can offer. And today, the Demon Slayer opening recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best thing we’ve seen.

The creation of the Demon Slayer OP in Animal Crossing belongs to Sneaky Egg on Youtube. The creator did his/her best to bring the popular anime into the world of Animal Crossing.

The outcome is aesthetic, to say the least. From the costume creation to decorations to the characters, the video is priceless. Even the slight details, like Tanjiro’s bamboo backpack to Nezuko’s rose in her mouth, you can see that Sneaky Egg went to extreme length to create it.

In addition to the Kimetsu no Yaiba opening, the creator also has an opening for Naruto as well as a hilarious video for Attack on Titan that you definitely have to watch.

In all Animal Crossing recreations on Youtube, costumes are a particularly interesting bit. Most of those costumes can be found in-game on their respective creators’ islands for players to buy if you’re willing to do a little digging.

If you’re unfamiliar with Demon Slayer or its Japanese name Kimetsu no Yaiba, you’re definitely missing. The anime is one of the most popular shows out there. Its plot follows the protagonist Tanjiro in a world infested with demons in hopes of saving his sister.

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s available on Nintendo Switch, exclusively. After a recent update, it’s now possible to swim and dive in the game so if you haven’t logged in yet, maybe it’s time to do so.

The game is particularly popular and loved on the hybrid console. It wouldn’t be far from reality that it’s a console seller in 2020. The fact that it released close to the global quarantine gave players even more time to find out all kinds of incredible things to do with it. We hope you did too.