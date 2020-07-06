Xbox Lockhart “Seems Perfect” With 20 CUs, Says Former PlayStation Engineer

Xbox Lockhart has been heating up news feeds as of late as Microsoft Corporation continues to finalize upcoming announcement plans.

The second, more affordable, next-generation console, being dubbed as Xbox Series S these days, will reportedly feature a graphics card with 20 CUs that will enable up to 4 teraflops of computing strength. Xbox One X features 40 CUs in comparison, which naturally made Xbox Lockhart feel like a giant step backwards from Microsoft in search for a cheaper next-generation solution.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, former PlayStation principal engineer Matt Hargett defended the hardware choice of Xbox Lockhart by stating that the console “seems perfect” to run modern games at 720p or 1080p.

He noted that in his professional opinion, having 20 CUs will not “hold back” Xbox Series S from running next-generation games, albeit within specific parameters.

Tom is often fast and loose with technical facts, but I’m with him on checking people who think that having “only” 20 CUs will hold back next-gen games. Twenty 5nm RDNA2 CUs seems perfect for a modern portable gaming hardware profile at 720p/1080p that’s compatible with 900 games https://t.co/Lu4nIeQoE3 — Matt Hargett (@syke) July 2, 2020

In summation, it will all come down to the resolution. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will feature 36 and 52 CUs to deliver 10.28 and 12 teraflops of performance respectively. Xbox Lockhart with 20 CUs may look insignificant but for players with smaller television sets or monitors, it should suffice.

It also warrants saying that Xbox Lockhart will be going up against the discless PlayStation 5 digital edition which will still feature the same hardware specifications of the standard PlayStation 5 model. Hence, giving Microsoft an edge to launch Xbox Lockhart at a much cheaper price point that is already rumored to be around $200 to $250.