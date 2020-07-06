Breath Of The Wild 2 Has “Weird Stuff Surrounding Zelda,” Says Spanish Voice Actor

Nintendo has been relatively quiet about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 since announcing the highly anticipated sequel last year. The developer did slide a few updates here and there but overall, not much for players and fans to gnaw on. Hence, the complete surprise when an update (of sorts) does finally arrive but not exactly from Nintendo.

Earlier today, Marc Navarro and Nerea Alfonso, the Spanish voice actors for Revali and Zelda respectively, revealed (via Gamereactor) that their Spanish dubbing for Breath of the Wild 2 has already concluded. The confirmation can be taken as one possible hint regarding the current status of development of the game.

More interestingly though, the duo nearly revealed something secretive about the storyline of Breath of the Wild 2 before backtracking to cover it up. According to a rough translation: “There’s a lot of weird stuff surrounding Zelda in the first game, and also in the second game… which we haven’t worked on.” The mentioned weird stuff may possibly be connected to a recent leak.

Back in March, well-known Valve leaker Tyler McVicker claimed that the world of Breath of the Wild 2 will be covered with a miasmic version of Ganon. Link will need to clear each location of the infection before moving any further, which if true would mean that the world of Breath of the Wild 2 will be mostly locked down and without the freedom to move around Hyrule at will.

Breath of the Wild 2 is under development out of necessity. Nintendo previously confirmed that the developer had just too many ideas to work with on the original. At the end, it was deemed better to explore some of those ideas in a sequel rather than tuck them away on a shelf. As such, Nintendo is looking to offer new playable experiences with the sequel that exceed those of the previous—first—installment.

Elsewhere, Amazon recently listed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 with a placeholder to suggest a release at the end of 2020. On several levels, it would be wishful thinking to expect a release this year. Nintendo will most probably doing some reveals but a release window should still be far ahead.