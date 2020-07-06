With Animal Crossing New Horizon’s latest summer update, a lot of things have been added to the game to facilitate the new swimming and diving mechanics. One such new addition are pearls and in this guide, we will show you how to catch pearls in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Pearls can be found in Animal Crossing New Horizons to trade with Scallops, make DIY recipes, or complete the Mermaid Set.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Pearls

Pearls are like any other sea creatures which can be found when swimming in the ocean. You need to find Pascal who will help you in catching Pearls. Grab a wetsuit and go to your nearest sea.

Search for Scallops which can be found at any time of the day. When you find a Scallop, Pascal will appear in the water and swim over to you. Pascal will trade your scallop for a DIY recipe.

Now come back the next day to find another Scallop. When you find your second Scallop, Pascal will come back and trade your Scallop with a Pearl.

Repeat this process every day. Eventually, there will be no Scallops left in the sea. But there’s no need to worry because now, you will be able to find Pearls in the sea.

Go for a swim in the sea and look for bubbles rising from the water. You will be able to see the Pearl at the depth of the ocean.

Collect the Pearl and trade it with Pascal for other stuff or to complete the Mermaid Set.