How to Swim and Dive in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The latest ACNH update allows players to swim and dive to explore the sea and creatures along with some other cool additions to the game. You won’t be able to jump into the sea straight away though, so, in this Animal Crossing New Horizon Swimming guide, we will tell you exactly how you can get started exploring the ocean depths.

Animal Crossing New Horizon Swimming

After receiving the update, you will first have to buy yourself a wetsuit. You can buy the wetsuit from your local Nook’s Cranny for 3,000 Bells. The wet suit will be available to purchase from the cabinet where you usually buy tools, seeds, and other miscellaneous items.

Special wetsuits are also available at the Nook Shop in the Residential Services. Here, you can use Nook Miles to buy different kinds of Wetsuits.

After buying them, they will arrive in your mail the next day. For an additional 500 Nook Miles you can also buy a Nook Inc. snorkel.

After purchasing your desired swimming gear, head out to the sea to explore it. Equip your gear and then simply walk into the waves from the doted platforms to swim!

There are also multiple spots from where you can cannon-ball into the sea.

Use the A key to swim and the left analog stick to change the direction. While in the water, dive by using the Y key.

Diving will allow you to discover and collect various new Sea creatures which can then be sold at Nook’s Cranny or donated to the museum. The great thing about diving is that you won’t need any other tools to catch these creatures!

While swimming around, look out for bubbles floating from beneath. This is a sign that a creature is nearby.

Dive at these spots to capture the creatures. You can also find some new types of vegetation by diving.

Swimming and Diving will also unlock some new DIY recipes. You will encounter Pascal during your swim you will share new recipes with you if you are willing to exchange some certain sea creatures.