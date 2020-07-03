PlayStation 5 Graphics “Can Be As Realistic As Movies,” Says Epic Games

The next-generation capabilities of PlayStation 5, combined with the newly evolved Unreal Engine 5, will allow developers to produce photoreal graphics. Epic Games believes that the level of immersion which next-generation games can explore will finally offer movie-quality gaming for the masses.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine for the latest issue, Epic Games’ chief technology officer Kim Libreri exclaimed that “it has been a lifelong dream” of his to witness games that are “as believable and realistic” as big-budgeted Hollywood blockbusters. Libreri has full confidence that the next-generation graphics and processing feats of PlayStation 5, powered by Unreal Engine 5, will make that lifelong dream of his come true.

That being said, realism is not the only aspect of next-generation games that has Libreri excited. While quoting PlayStation 3, he noted that new technology has always hindered development. Unreal Engine 5 though comes as a rare example that can not only produce high-quality results but also make workflows more efficient. On that front, Libreri stated that next-generation PlayStation 5 games will also birth new gameplay concepts. These, according to him, can take advantage “of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences.”

Epic Games has been showering PlayStation 5 with all manner of praise ever since showcasing Lumen in the Land of Nanite, a real-time demo running on Unreal Engine 5. The stunning footage previewed a ton of impressive details, all while utilizing the full hardware specifications of PlayStation 5. It was a glimpse into what next-generation games could look like when powered by Unreal Engine 5.

To clarify though, Xbox Series X will also be taking full advantage of the new Unreal Engine 5 technology. Epic Games has previously confirmed that the “Nanite and Lumen” technology has been designed for cross-platform play and which includes PC as well.

PlayStation 5 has been pegged for launch during the holiday season at the end of the year. Sony Interactive Entertainment has categorically stated that despite COVID-19, there will be no delays. However, a release date and price point are yet to be announced. For the latter though, bad news seems to be on the horizon.

PlayStation 5 will reportedly be more costly in comparison to the previous—current—generation. It is now being claimed that the next-generation games will be costly as well. The retail price of $60 is being pushed to $70 according to rumors, and which will not be specific to Sony only.