NBA 2K21 Price Will Go Up On PS5 and Xbox Series X By Ten Dollars

For many years now, video games have mainly been stuck at $59.99 for pricing. Now, however, if you’re looking forward to playing NBA 2K21 on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, you may have to get ready to pay more according to the NBA 2K21 price on both of those consoles.

The version of the game coming to the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 will cost ten dollars more when it releases, turning the price from around 60 dollars to 70 dollars. This might be a symptom of developers thinking that to keep up with renewed development costs they have to increase the prices of their games.

Rising development costs are always an issue in video gaming, especially when a new console comes out and the price of development gets more expensive as the new technology gets used. As generations go on we may see prices go up even further.

However, this isn’t actually confirmed yet. So far we haven’t heard anything about other next-gen titles being priced similarly, so the NBA 2K21 price may be the only one that players will have to deal with. Of course, it’s still early yet.

Pricing for next-gen games and consoles haven’t even been revealed yet, such as the price of the Playstation 5 which has been the subject of a great deal of speculation. While it would be logical that prices increase, it’s better to wait and see first.

Given sports games’ proclivity for microtransactions alongside the normal game price tag, this may also work against NBA 2K. Since the NBA 2K21 price will be $69.99, and it will likely have microtransactions along with it (which previous entries in the series have been criticized for), it may find itself with a rapidly shrinking audience.

Once again, we’ll just have to find out about other next-gen game prices, but you’ll be able to get NBA 2K21 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 4, while the next-gen versions will launch on those consoles at a later date.