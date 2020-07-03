As the release date of the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port gets ever closer, there’s a few little other tidbits of news that are coming out about its new features. Among these are how the Horizon Zero Dawn photo mode will be enhanced on PC with the help of Nvidia.

Nvidia has created the Nvidia Ansel and Freestyle programs for its graphics card users, both of which can help you to take advantage of your games’ natural beauty like never before. Ansel is a photo mode, while Freestyle offers you a wide selection of filters.

Horizon Zero Dawn has had a photo mode since it got its Frozen Wilds DLC on the Playstation 4, but with the greater graphical power of PCs and with the dedicated photo mode of Nvidia Ansel, it’s likely the new photo mode will be much more robust and customizable.

The new Horizon Zero Dawn photo mode enhancement is made possible by the most recent update to the GeForce Experience companion app, which added compatibility with Ansel and Freestyle to thirty-nine other games, which includes the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port.

Considering Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world game with a huge world to explore and stunning vistas, any gamer worth their salt would be glad to be able to make use of an upgraded photo mode, including whatever filters are included in Freestyle.

Along with that, the game is already beautiful on the Playstation 4, so imagine how much better it will look on a PC. While some Playstation 4 players may be upset about it, considering it was one of the most distinctive exclusives on the Playstation 4, it’s great that other people are getting the chance to play it too on PC.

The Horizon Zero Dawn photo mode powered by Nvidia Ansel and Freestyle will be releasing along with the game sometime this summer, but we don’t have an exact date yet. Either way, just keep on the lookout for any new information.