Ghost of Tsushima Main Menu Screen Is Eerily Minimalistic

The first images of the main menu for Ghost of Tsushima have begun popping up on Twitter, just enough to make us jealous. The design follows the same pattern as that of The Last of Us 2 and Death Stranding. Low saturation and lonely sceneries are a hit lately.

Early reviewers have started sharing the news of them playing Ghost of Tsushima by showing the world the main menu. Right now, that’s as far as everyone can show off the game.

The review embargo for Sucker Punch’s upcoming Playstation 4 exclusive drops on July 14th. That’s when we’ll know whether or not it will be able to compete with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us 2 for the title of Game of the Year.

The main menu screen of Ghost of Tsushima is eerily minimalistic. The scenery features a field and a long katana under a heavily clouded sky. This sets the mood for the title perfectly while keeping only the bare minimum on the screen, something that we’ve seen a lot in recent releases. How great would it be if it could change time and weather from time to time?

In related news, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has released the rating description of the game and unsurprisingly, Ghost of Tsushima will be severely graphic by all accounts. In addition, two day-one patches have been announced, including various bug fixes and localization files.

According to the Ghost of Tsushima Playstation Store page, you’ll need at least 50GB of free space in order to download the digital version. Luckily, you’ll be able to download it before its initial release.

Ghost of Tsushima releases exclusively on Playstation 4 on July 17th, 2020. That’s 3 days after the reviews start popping up. After its release, there might be another project Sucker Punch is working on, so the next-gen hype starts off on the right foot.