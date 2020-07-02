Xbox Demo Event To Be Held During Summer Of Gaming

Microsoft has announced that it will be holding an enormous Xbox Demo Event during one of the parts of the Summer of Gaming. All week, from July 21 to July 27, up to 60 different game demos will be available to play on your Xbox One dashboard, with no line-waiting like previous conventions.

Microsoft has already said that there will be a large number of games coming out for the Xbox Series X when it releases, and the demo event appears to be focused on showing players just what all we’ll be seeing when the console comes out.

While Microsoft hasn’t unveiled the full list yet (which they’ll do as the event gets closer), the 60 demos we’ll be seeing aren’t even every game they’ll announce, as the number is somewhere between 75 and 100. However, that doesn’t mean plenty of games aren’t known already.

Games that Microsoft announced for the Xbox demo event include Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Welcome to Elk. All of these games not only have their own unique plots and gameplay, but also their own art styles.

While Microsoft has already shown us a number of the games that will be coming to the Xbox Series X several months ago, those were all third-party titles. The games being shown during the demo event are first-party games from Microsoft-owned studios, though how many of them will actually be exclusive remains to be seen.

Either way, considering the large amount of interesting-looking games that the Playstation 5 had for its own reveal event, hopefully the Xbox Series X will be able to show off plenty of its own games that will make it look just as appealing.

Once again, we’ll be seeing many more of the games that will be a part of the Xbox demo event as we get closer to July 21, so keep yourself updated until then.