Dead by Daylight Update 1.97 Is Live, Balance And Bug Fixes

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. You will find that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.97, the developers made loads of bug fixes like they fixed an issue that caused the face of David King to look distorted to various degrees when playing. They also fixed The Hillbilly’s chainsaw audio loops. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead by Daylight Update 1.97.

Removed the ability for The Executioner to see the aura of the Cage of Atonement and survivors inside them

Added a system that will despawn the Cage of Atonement if The Executioner near it for too long. The Cage of Atonement (and the survivor inside it) will respawn in a new location.

Fixed an issue that caused the Healthy Obsession achievement to not earn any progress when healing a Survivor marked as the Obsession,

Fixed an issue that caused the perk Kindred to activate when being sent to a Cage of Atonement.

Midwich Elementary School: Fixed an issue that caused the entity blockers created by the Blood Warden perk to not prevent the Survivors from escaping thanks to Dead by Daylight 1.97.

Fixed an issue that prevented the profile from showing up when selecting another players profile while on the tally screen.

Fixed an issue that would trigger the Midwich siren when Spectating another Survivor opening the Exit gates on different maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Forced Penance perk to trigger a placeholder string when hitting a Survivor that is taking a protection hit.

Fixed an issue that caused the Executioner to turn while performing his ranged attack, causing the ranged attack to go off in a direction he is no longer facing in.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.94, the developers introduces Silent Hill with various new features, new content, and important bug fixes. Take note that the developers also added a new Survivor: Cheryl Mason, a new killer: The Executioner, and a new map: Midwich Elementary School.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead by Daylight Update 1.97 patch notes. I remind you that Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; in June 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on September 24, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.