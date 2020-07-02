DayZ Update 1.17 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

DayZ has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.17. This hotfix is available on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. You will see that DayZ Update 1.17 is quite a small patch, as it is only a hotfix to fix a few annoying issues. Take note that the developers fixed the issue where holding an item on quickbar while opening the inventory would end up with the widget getting stuck. Below you will find the complete list of all DayZ Update 1.17 patch notes.

Fixed: Tents could be placed from large height differences.

Fixed: Loading a bullet could cause the weapon to break.

Fixed: Holding an item on quickbar while opening the inventory would end up with the widget getting stuck.

Fixed: It was not possible to stack bark in the fireplace.

Fixed: Items did not have a proper weight when split in the inventory.

Fixed: It was possible to refill a ruined radiator in a car.

Fixed: Dismantling the first floor of the watchtower would set the watchtower to a ruined state.

Fixed: It was possible to attach 4 pieces of cooking equipment to the fireplace.

It was possible to attach 4 pieces of cooking equipment to the fireplace. Changed: The sceneComplexity value in the profile files is now clamped, preventing users from setting custom values.

Hi guys, we have the first hotfix for the DayZ 1.08 update (also known as DayZ 1.17) going live. We are aware of the current performance issues and crashes, and the team is looking into them as we speak. As soon as we can verify a fix for them, it will be deployed to you as a separate hotfix.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. You will find that DayZ 1.08 was quite a big patch, as there were various additions, bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments. Something else that stood out in this patch is that they added direct cooking slots on the oven and indoor stove, and they added the Sporter 22 and its attachments.

I remind you that Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ originally released on December 16, 2013 and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.