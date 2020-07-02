Animal Crossing New Horizons July’s New Fish and Bugs List

By Staff

As many of you Animal Crossing New Horizons fanatics know that Nintendo follows seasons, a swarm of new fish and bugs have arrived in July for you to catch. We have prepared this Animal Crossing New Horizons July’s New Fish and Bugs List to help out with them all.

These Bugs and Fish here to stay for much longer than a month so there’s no need to rush.

Animal Crossing New Horizons July’s New Fish and Bugs List

You can donate any new finds to Blathers to complete your Museum. Make sure to check your Critterpedia to see if you’ve donated the bug fish or not. There will be a little owl icon next to your name if you have donated. However, this icon won’t show up if you’re on someone else’s island.

When you catch a new bug or fish, your character will exclaim “Yes” before saying its name.

Below are the new fish and bugs for you to grab in July 2020.

Before we start, it is to inform you that there are no new fish and bugs for Southern Hemisphere this month. This is because the Southern Hemisphere is in winter and is mostly preserving their critters throughout the season.

Although, the Northern Hemisphere has the following new fish and bugs:

Northern Hemisphere Fish

Fish Name Bell Value Location Size Time
Sweetfish 900 River Small All Day
Puffer Fish 250 Ocean Small All Day
Napolean Fish 10,000 Ocean Large 4 pm – 9 pm
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Ocean Medium 4 pm – 9 pm
Blue Martin 10,000 Pier Large All Day

Northern Hemisphere Bugs

Bug Name Bell Value Location Time

 
Walking Leaf 600 Disguised as a Leaf All Day
Blue Weevil Beetle 800 Palm Trees All Day
Cyclommatus Stag 8,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Horned Elephant 8,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Horned Atlus 8,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Golden Stag 12,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Giraffe Stag 12,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Horned Hercules 12,000 Palm Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Grasshopper 160 Ground 8 am – 5 pm
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Ground All Day
Cicada Shell 10 Trees All Day
Brown Cicada 250 Trees 8 am – 5 pm
Robust Cicada 300 Trees 8 am – 5 pm
Giant Cicada 500 Trees 8 am – 5 pm
Evening Cicada 550 Trees 4 am – 8 am & 4 pm – 7 pm
Walking Stick 600 Trees 4 am – 8 am & 5 pm – 7 pm
Miyama Stag 1,000 Trees All Day
Horned Dynastid 1,350 Trees 5 pm – 8 am
Saw Stag 2,000 Trees All Day
Giant Stag 10,000 Trees 11 pm – 8 am