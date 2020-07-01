The UE5 Tech Demo Was Only As GPU Intensive As Fortnite

The good news about Unreal Engine 5 just keeps on coming according to a recent statement from Epic Games. A new press release from the company said that despite how good it looked, the UE5 tech demo was only about as hard on the GPU as Fortnite is on current consoles.

Considering that Unreal Engine is one of the most-used graphics engines out there for video game development, the prospect of it not taking much more effort to animate things than Fortnite will be a huge boon for indie developers.

The press release from Epic Games also said that the company, through Unreal Engine 5, was aiming for greater photorealism, on par with CG movies and real life. With what we saw at the demo’s demonstration, that seems to be coming closer and closer to reality.

With the increased power of the upcoming consoles, the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to reach greater graphical heights than ever before. We’ve already seen some instances of it in the Playstation 5 reveal event, and since Microsoft will hold a first-party game presentation next month, we’ll be able to see it in action too.

The UE5 tech demo being able to run so easily on a GPU puts the engine among other games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive as tests for PC gaming rigs on the lower end of the graphical spectrum.

This next generation of gaming has been reputed to be full of a large number of changes on both the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. Needing less rendering space on games, making loadtimes a thing of the past, and much more are sure to benefit Unreal Engine 5 and any other game that’s released on them in a big way.

Either way, with all the potential held not just by the UE5 tech demo but also the capabilities of next-gen consoles, hopefully this coming console generation will be the best one ever.