There Will Be No Wall Running In Cyberpunk 2077

Sad news for Cyberpunk 2077 came through today, as wall running apparently won’t be in the final product. The feature has been removed due to “design reasons”.

During a recent interview with GameReactor, Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears talked about wall running in the game. He explained that the team had to scrap vertical movement due to design reasons. He said:

“Ah, the wall running… That is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure”.

From what we can assume, wall running in Cyberpunk 2077 could mean that players would be able to reach to places they aren’t supposed to. The map of Night city is enormous, meaning that there might be places that fall short in development. In such big games, there are places that are purely aesthetic. As a result, being able to reach such places could mean bugs and glitches during gameplay.

Up to this point, we knew that we’d be able to wall run in Cyberpunk 2077. The feature was showcased back in 2018. We saw V equipped with mantis blades being able to crawl on walls, which apparently was a feat in the game. However, 2 years later, it’s not still a possibility.

Will the absence of wall running affect your experience in Cyberpunk 2077? By all means no. CD Projekt Red promises that there will be flexible movement mechanics that will still give flexibility to your playthrough. As sad as the news are, there’s still much to look forward to.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th, 2020, after another short delay. The game will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. Later next year, CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG will also become available on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.