Overwatch Update 2.92 Is Live, Open Queue Added To Competitive Play

A brand new patch went live for Overwatch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With Overwatch Update 2.92, you will find that the developers added open queue to competitive play, and they made some important adjustments to Seasonal Placements for High Skill Rating Players. Take note that there are also various hero updates to Ashe, Brigitte, D.Va, and Junkrat. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Overwatch Update 2.92.

Open Queue Added to Competitive Play

Starting with Season 23, Competitive Play will support both Role Queue and Open Queue. These will be separate queues, so you won’t see Role Queue teams playing against Open Queue teams. Open Queue will have its own SR and leaderboard, separate from the role-specific Role Queue SRs and leaderboards.

Adjustments to Seasonal Placements for High Skill Rating Players

Beginning with Season 23, the maximum Skill Rating (SR) earned after a player completes each season’s placements has been capped at 3900 SR. Players are still matched with other players of similar skill, as we want to keep matches as fair and fun as possible thanks to Overwatch 2.92.

As each player participates in more games during the current season, their SR will slowly rise to reach a value that fully reflects their current skill. This change is intended to address many of the issues that SR Decay tried to fix, but in a more positive manner that rewards staying active and playing more games instead of penalizing players for not playing enough.

Achieving a very high SR at the end of a season can no longer be achieved by completing a mere five placement matches. This does mean you may see larger SR differences between all the players in a very high SR match than in previous seasons, as two similar and highly skilled players might have different SRs based on how many games they’ve played during the season thanks to Overwatch 2.92.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. You will find that Overwatch Update 2.89 only received some general bug fixes; and the developers made a few fixes to some Heroes like Ashe, Baptiste, Echo, and Orisa. Something else is that they fixed a Custom Game loading issue for Mei’s Snowball Offensive game mode, and they also fixed a stability issue for PC users with Nvidia SLI or AMD Crossfire configurations.

Here you will find the complete list of all Overwatch Update 2.92 patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.