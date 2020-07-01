Nintendo Apologizes For Joy-Con Drifting Issues

Nintendo has publicly apologized for the drifting issues that have reportedly been plaguing the Joy-Con controllers since Nintendo Switch was launched.

While meeting with investors last month, president Shuntaro Furukawa issued a formal apology to customers (via VGC) for “any inconvenience caused” and assured that Nintendo will “improve” the product. He refrained from making any more statements as Nintendo is currently facing a class-action lawsuit in the United States for selling “faulty” Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo Switch.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Con controllers. We are continuing to improve our products, but currently Joy-Con is subject to a class-action lawsuit in the United States and is a pending issue so we cannot comment on any specific actions we may take.

For those unaware, drifting occurs when controllers register movements on their own. In the case of Nintendo Switch, the joysticks of Joy-Con controllers can automatically register movements even when left untouched. Hence, interfering with gameplay. The prevailing problem forces users to purchase replacements only to face the same drifting issues in them as well.

Following the filing of the said lawsuit last year, Nintendo stopped charging for repairs and also began refunding users who had already paid to have their drifting Joy-Con controllers fixed. However, the Japanese conglomerate never acknowledged the controllers to be defected and even tried to get the case dismissed but to no avail.

Nintendo is not alone though in the drifting business. Microsoft was slapped with a class-action lawsuit a few months ago over drifting issues that are allegedly plaguing a number of Xbox One controllers out there.