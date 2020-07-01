Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.03 Released, Jungle Awakens DLC

A brand new patch released for Double Eleven and Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons. Take note that this patch is available on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.03 introduces the Jungle Awakens DLC which includes new missions, new weapons, new armor, and new artifacts. Take note that they also increased explosion radius by 50%. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.03.

Jungle Awakens: The first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens, is available for purchase digitally on Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

This pack is also available for players who have already purchased Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition or the Hero Pass Upgrade. Lower Temple: All players will be able to unlock this new secret mission and discover new loot thanks to Minecraft Dungeons 1.03!

All players will be able to unlock this new secret mission and discover new loot thanks to Minecraft Dungeons 1.03! News: The latest news for Minecraft Dungeons is now shown in the main menu.

The latest news for Minecraft Dungeons is now shown in the main menu. Exploding: Increased explosion radius by 50%.

Increased explosion radius by 50%. Obsidian Pinnacle: Reduced minimum threat level from V to IV to make the boss less difficult to beat (letting more players unlock Adventure mode).

Reduced minimum threat level from V to IV to make the boss less difficult to beat (letting more players unlock Adventure mode). Soul Siphon: Made each soul collected respect your soul gather bonus.

Made each soul collected respect your soul gather bonus. Soul Siphon: Reduced amount of souls per pop a little.

Reduced amount of souls per pop a little. Soul Siphon: Reduced chance a little.

Here you will find the complete list of all Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.03 patch notes.