Damian Lillard Is One Of The NBA 2K21 Cover Stars

2K Games has made a big announcement regarding NBA 2K21 today, showing its first cover star – Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers star will be the center of attention for the main game this time around.

As 2K states, the Lillard NBA 2K21 cover will be available for this generation’s title. This means that all current platforms, including Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC will feature the same cover. The announcement reads:

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020

Lillard made his own statements after the reveal, saying that he’s an NBA 2K fan and it’s an honor to be one of the cover athletes. He said during an interview:

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career. I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player, so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

The Lillard NBA 2K21 cover won’t be the only one. As you already might now, the deluxe edition of the yearly franchise usually has another NBA star as its cover. The PS5 and Xbox Series X edition will also most probably have a different cover. At least, that’s what 2K Games’ announcement points to. We know we’d love a Kobe Bryant cover this year.

There’s no set release date for NBA 2K21 yet. However, its usual yearly release date is somewhere around August to September. At launch, the game will be available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. A Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X edition will release later next year after the launch of both consoles.