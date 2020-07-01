Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Datamine Shows Off New Maps For Season 7

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only on Season 4 of its multiplayer with no end in sight. However, some enterprising hackers on the PC version have already obtained some data for season 7 with a Modern Warfare datamine that’s given us some ideas of multiplayer maps we’ll be getting that season.

Like we said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only on season 4 of its multiplayer. However, the fact that we can find a season 7 just shows how dedicated Infinity Ward is to keeping the game going for a pretty long time to come with all the maps.

The various maps that the dataminers found are pretty varied, including multiple ones from previous Modern Warfare games. This is a trend that’s been happening throughout each season as some of the original trilogy’s more popular maps are transplanted to this one.

The maps that were revealed by the Call of Duty Modern Warfare datamine include Oil Rig, Malyshev, Cornfield, and Drainage, the last of which is a map for Modern Warfare’s gunfight mode. Oil Rig is particularly interesting, as it was originally slated for Modern Warfare 2 but ended up cut.

This just shows that this really is a reboot of the Modern Warfare games, as now not only are we getting both old and new maps, but maps that were also originally supposed to be cut content. There’s no telling what we’ll get from updates beyond Season 8 either.

This Call of Duty Modern Warfare datamine at least gave us some new content, considering that previously, datamines had only given us information up to Season 6 (or told us about Modern Warfare 2 Remastered). We can likely expect more information on Season 8 if another datamine hits sometime in the future after Season 4 ends.

In the meantime, you can take advantage of all of the new content added in season 4 by playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare now.