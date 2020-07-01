Apex Legends Update 1.41 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.41 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PS4 is around 180 MB. Take note that the devs fixed an issue with the Revenant where if death protection wears off during a revive, it cancels the revive. Below you will find the complete list of all Apex Legends Update 1.41 patch notes.

General: Removed Mobile Respawn Beacon out of the bunker area in Kings Canyon.

Fixed an issue with wraith being able to get a speed boost by using her tactical, then her ult, then canceling her ult. Revenant: Fixed an issue where if death protection wears off during a revive, it cancels the revive thanks to Apex Legends 1.41.

In other news, Respawn Entertainment, the studio acquired by Electronic Arts a few years ago, has announced the opening of a second studio in Vancouver that will focus on supporting the future development of Apex Legends, the free battle royale. It will be located on the Electronic Arts campus where EA Sports is also located, and will be led by Steven Ferreira, who was Design Director for Sleeping Dogs at United Front Games.

Respawn Vancouver has been running for eight months and will ease the workload of the studio in California, which also developed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is expected to be working on the sequel to that adventure. Ferreira has told GamesIndustry that his intention is to reach about 80 people. Since Apex Legends’ launch a little over a year ago, the game has maintained its popularity despite the high competition from Fortnite and Warzone.

I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.