Sony Sued For Patent-Infringing Xperia XZ3’s Adaptive Battery

Sony Corporation has been sued over infringing upon a patented technology for the adaptive battery of its Xperia XZ3 smartphone.

According to obtained court documents, the Xperia XZ3 smartphone of defendant Sony Corporation performs a method for providing battery management based on the charging habits of the user. The method is alleged to be a tailoring of a patented technology owned by plaintiff Syclone which “comprises a system and method for providing battery management for a device.”

The asserted patent generally relates to a system where a device learns from the charging habits of a user to estimate when the said device will be disconnected from its charger. For a smartphone, such a system would mean better battery management and health. Syclone alleges that the Xperia XZ3 smartphone, as well as other similar devices under Sony Corporation, infringes upon its patented technology by “determining a device battery top-off charge trigger associated with the device” and its battery.

Defendant offers electronic products for individuals and businesses, such as the “Xperia XZ3” smartphone (the “Accused Instrumentality”), that performs a method for providing battery management for a device, as recited in claim 1 of the ‘363 patent.

For further clarification, Syclone included charts in the lawsuit as well. They state that a smartphone being continuously charged even when charged to 100 percent can potentially damage its battery. Hence, the more optimal approach is to keep the charge levels at or below 90 percent for longer periods of time.

For example, when a user is asleep, the patented system will learn from habit and decide when to keep the battery levels at maximum or not. Syclone, furthermore, has accused Sony Corporation for including “a machine readable non-transitory medium having stored therein instructions that, when executed, cause the machine to provide battery management for the device” in its smartphone.

Syclone now seeks an award of compensatory damages and an order permanently enjoining the company from further violations. The case is being held in the Southern District of New York and where Judge Ronnie Abrams will decide if Sony Corporation has indeed been directly and knowingly infringing upon patented technology.