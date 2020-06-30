Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.88 (Y5S2.1) Announced, Match Cancellation

A brand new patch will soon go live for Rainbow Six Siege on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. With Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.88 (Y5S2.1), you will find that there are various bug fixes to gameplay, operators, level design, and the user experience. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the developers will release Match Cancellation, which will be a new feature in the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.88 (Y5S2.1).

Fixed: Inconsistent runout detection timer meant detection would sometimes take longer than 2s. (Now should consistently take 2s to detect).

Inconsistent runout detection timer meant detection would sometimes take longer than 2s. (Now should consistently take 2s to detect). Fixed: The reload animation of the K1A resets if animation is interrupted when making a full reload.

The reload animation of the K1A resets if animation is interrupted when making a full reload. Fixed: Vault issues on maps.

Vault issues on maps. Fixed: Various clipping and dynamic clipping issues on maps.

Various clipping and dynamic clipping issues on maps. Fixed: Various LOD/visual issues on maps.

Various LOD/visual issues on maps. Fixed: Various menu/shop/HUD fixes.

Various menu/shop/HUD fixes. Fixed: Various visual/cosmetic fixes.

Various visual/cosmetic fixes. Fixed: Gray attachment skin causes Optic sights to be invisible in ADS fixed thanks to Rainbow Six Siege 1.88.

Gray attachment skin causes Optic sights to be invisible in ADS fixed thanks to Rainbow Six Siege 1.88. Fixed: Pastel Engine weapon skin causes part of the Para–308 iron sights to disappear while in ADS.

Pastel Engine weapon skin causes part of the Para–308 iron sights to disappear while in ADS. Fixed: Dynamic Play button does not redirect to the Discovery playlist after using the Discovery Playlist.

Match Cancellation

Match Cancellation is a new feature that will allow players to cancel their current Ranked match under the condition that team sizes are unbalanced at the beginning of the match (eg: if players disconnect before the first round, or if a lobby is formed with less than 10 players).

The Match Cancellation vote option will become available for the incomplete team during the prep phase and a majority vote will cancel the match. A canceled match will show as canceled and have no impact on MMR. Abandon penalties are still in place and players who abandon an ongoing Ranked Match are still subject to escalating abandon sanctions.

If a match cancellation vote is triggered, leaving before the validation of the Match Cancellation vote will also result in an abandon penalty. Players should remain in the game until the Match Cancellation vote is validated and the game has been canceled.

Here you will find the complete list of all Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.88 (Y5S2.1), Match Cancellation patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege released on December 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.