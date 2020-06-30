Payday 2 Family Business Update Is Live, Additions And Fixes

A brand new patch released for Overkill Software and 505 Games’ Payday 2. Take note that this patch is available on PC (Steam). The Payday 2 Family Business Update introduces lots of fun guns, cool weapon colors, and gloves. Something else in this patch is that the developers also added chat to the inventory screen, and they added colorblind mode for the hurt indicator. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Payday 2 Family Business Update.

Vlad needs a favor, again

The last heist went smoothly but there is one teeny tiny detail we need to sort out. Vlad’s brother-in-law got himself into a bit of trouble. Who better to sort this situation out than… you guys. While we are still in Mexico we can take the time to break in or sneak into a police station, right? It will be easy, right?

I love it when a weapon loadout comes together

When you have thirty seconds to pick up your weapons before you open fire, it’s good to have a lot of bang at your disposal in Payday 2. With this new pack you’ll have 3 new awesome guns to wreak some havoc with and plenty of mods to tweak the guns just the way you like them. With these guns you and your friends can become a team of true professional badasses.

Hand Suits

With recent updates you have been able to choose between lots of snazzy outfits but some may have missed the old classic blue gloves when using the new outfits or perhaps you wanted to use the awesome gloves from one outfit while wearing a different outfit.

Now you can freely pick and choose what gloves you wear. There are also 5 brand new gloves that you can use. These are completely free and can be used with any outfit you want. You will not be lacking choices when it comes to hand covers.

Recently, the developers also released another important patch for the game. You will find that Payday 2 Update 199.4 is a medium-sized patch, as the download and install size was about 2.8 GB. The developers addressed a very important and annoying issue where the files for the soundtrack have been removed from various people’s hard drives.

Here you will find the complete list of all Payday 2 Family Business Update patch notes. I remind you that Overkill Software and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.