Monster Hunter: World For Mobile? Capcom Might Be Thinking Just That

Monster Hunter: World was never released for mobile devices despite there being a substantial demand for portable monster-hunting games. Capcom though has now started suggesting the possibility of either landing Monster Hunter: World or a brand new installment on mobile platforms.

During a recent meeting with investors, Capcom stated that there are plans to develop a Monster Hunter game for “junior and senior high school students” with the developer looking forward to future updates. That particular demographic is known for their extensive love for mobile and portable devices.

However, strangely enough, Capcom also stated that there are no plans to release Monster Hunter: World on Nintendo Switch, which basically zeroes out any handheld option. What gets left behind are the mobile platforms and which could mean that Capcom will be chalking out details to port Monster Hunter: World over to Android and iOS devices. That or Capcom will be putting out a completely new mobile-focused Monster Hunter.

Someone published some of the Q&A from the Capcom IR meeting on their blog apparently:

Q: MHW on Switch?

A: No plans.

Q: Any MH game targeted to middle-high school kids, like when it was on the PSP?

A: Yes, we have dev plans for a MH game like that ref: https://t.co/j3KoGLL9on — Gaijinhunter (@aevanko) June 29, 2020

That being said, fans continue to believe that Capcom will definitely end up releasing Monster Hunter: World or a new Monster Hunter game for Nintendo Switch. It’s only a matter of time. It’s actually surprising that Capcom hasn’t already followed through with the idea.

Monster Hunter: World was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, and for PC a few months later. Capcom shipped more than 15.5 million copies as of March 2020, making Monster Hunter: World the best-selling game in the the history of Capcom. The success story though didn’t end just there. Its expansion pack, Iceborne, has crossed over 5 million sales as of March 2020 as well.