Minecraft Update 2.08 Released, Minor Bug And Crash Fixes

Minecraft has received some important updates in the form of Update 2.08. This patch is available on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. You will see that Minecraft Update 2.08 is quite a small patch, as the developers only confirmed one patch note thus far. Something that stands out in this patch is that they made some minor bug and crash fixes to improve the overall quality of the game. Below you will find the complete list of all Minecraft Update 2.08 patch notes.

Minor bug and crash fixes.

Download size: 188 MB.

In other news, the best-selling games of all time are Minecraft with 200 million units and Grand Theft Auto V with 130 million, a spectacular number that continues to grow month by month, since just so far in 2020 the Mojang game has added more than 15 million copies and GTA 5 more than 10, so both titles are still far from reaching their ceiling and they still have a long way to go.

Mojang and Microsoft continue to update their game with all kinds of improvements and additions, with no apparent intention of releasing a sequel, and Rockstar Games is taking it easy with the future of GTA 6. They only announced that GTA 5 will be released for the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. There will also be new features, as well as exclusive perks for PS5 owners.

I remind you that Mojang’s Minecraft released in November 2011 for PC, in October 2011 for Android, in November 2011 for iOS, in September 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in May 2017.