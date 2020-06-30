Microsoft’s Xbox Lockhart Has Faster CPU Than PS5, Supports Ray Tracing

Microsoft Corporation will not be launching Xbox Series X alone. There will be a second, more affordable, next-generation console that has for long been rumored as Project Lockhart or Xbox Lockhart. Those rumors are now heating up and fair to say, the unannounced console does indeed exist and is very much real.

According to a report from The Verge last week, newly leaked Microsoft documents confirm that Xbox Lockhart will feature a graphics card with up to 4 teraflops of computing strength and a usable memory of up to 7.5 GB after excluding reservations for the operating system.

The biggest differential though being that Xbox Lockhart will sport a processor faster than that of PlayStation 5. The all-important CPU will be clocked much higher and like Xbox Series X, will support ray tracing solutions.

to the “Lockhart will hold back next-gen” crowd: • Lockhart CPU is faster than PS5

• Lockhart supports raytracing

• Game developers have been building PC titles for multiple GPUs for… decades 🔒💚 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 29, 2020

Project Lockhart was being assumed to be a downgraded (less powerful) alternative to Xbox Series X because of the cheaper price tag. Xbox Lockhart though looks primed and ready to deliver on 1080p and possibly on 1440p as well based on the game in question.

Microsoft is said to be planning an announcement soon, perhaps in the next month or two. Xbox Lockhart is rumored to be an all-digital console for half the price of Xbox Series X, which in turn has been rumored to be around $400 to $450. Microsoft is reportedly making up for the losses on its next-generation Xbox family by receiving a higher cut of game sales and more subscriptions.

On the other side of the fence, a PlayStation 5 digital edition has already been announced that will forgo the physical disc drive. Sony CEO Jim Ryan stated that there are a number of PlayStation users who have been solely purchasing games digitally. The PlayStation 5 digital edition is exactly for users such as these.