Fortnite Update 2.76 (13.20) Announced, Fixes And Improvements

Fortnite has received some details regarding Update 2.76 (13.20). This patch will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will see that Fortnite Update 2.76 (13.20) has a download and install size of around 3.4 GB on PlayStation 4. Take note that the developers addressed quite a few important bugs and they made some improvements. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.76 (13.20) patch notes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.75 was quite a small patch, as the download and install size was only around 450 MB on PlayStation 4. The developers only made a few minor bug fixes, for example, they fixed an issue on mobile devices where the shadows were darker than expected.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.