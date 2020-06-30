Fallout 76 Update 1.40 Is Out, The Legendary Run

A brand new patch went live for Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Fallout 76 Update 1.40, you will find that this is quite a big patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is around 11.4 GB. Take note that the most important thing regarding this patch is that they started with The Legendary Run: the first Season in their new progression and reward system. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fallout 76 Update 1.40.

Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank up and claim tons of stellar new rewards with our all-new progression system, which brings a major overhaul for Challenges. The Legendary Run: Our first 10-week Season begins today! Race across the galaxy against the evil Dr. Zorbo and unlock unique cosmetics, in-game currencies, and much more along the way.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Fallout 76 Update 1.39, you will find that this was quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 was only around 210 MB. Take note that the most important thing regarding this patch is that they released a fix for the duplication issue that was affecting Vending Machines and Display Cases.

Here you will find the complete list of all Fallout 76 Update 1.40 patch notes. I remind you that Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.