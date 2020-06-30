DayZ Update 1.08 Released, Various Additions And Fixes

Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that DayZ Update 1.08 is quite a big patch, as there are various additions, bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments. Something else that stands out is that they added direct cooking slots on the oven and indoor stove and they added the Sporter 22 and its attachments. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding DayZ Update 1.08.

Added: Sporter 22 and its attachments.

Added: Lighter.

Added: Frying Pan.

Added: Direct cooking slots on the oven and indoor stove (allows to place both pots/pans or food directly).

Added: Cooking equipment, kindling and fire fuel can now be used to create a fireplace at the indoor stove or fireplace.

Added: Items can now be attached directly to the fireplace.

Added: Interactive indoor stove.

Added: SKVSCh Biatlon Arena location to Chernarus.

Added: Saint Roman ski resort location to Chernarus.

Added: New car wrecks on Chernarus, spawning vehicle parts.

Added: Character sounds for running out of breath thanks to DayZ 1.08.

Added: Storage containers (barrels, crates, chests,..) can now be destroyed by explosions, gunfire and melee damage.

Added: Tents, watchtowers and fences can be destroyed by explosions, gunfire and melee damage.

Added: Tents, watchtowers and fences can be repaired using tools and materials.

Added: Ruined containers and tents will drop their contents onto the ground.

Added: Canopy Tent along with color variants.

Added: Color variants for the Medium Tent thanks to DayZ 1.08.

Added: Color variants of the Ballistic Helmet.

Added: Server info in the In-Game menu (PC – can be switched off in the options menu).

Added: Ability to pull dead bodies out of vehicles.

A few months ago, the devs released another patch. You will find that DayZ Update 1.07 has quite a few important fixes, from small gameplay tweaks to the inventory fixes that were affecting the players experience. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Repeater Carbine which uses .357 rounds. They also updated the inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, some icons tweaked and unused removed to free space for more in future).

Here you will find the complete list of all DayZ Update 1.08 patch notes. Also, take a look at this article where the developers talk more about this patch. I remind you that Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ originally released on December 16, 2013 and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.