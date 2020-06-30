Cyberpunk 2077 Cats Will Let You Pet Them

For those unaware, a number of independent journalists and publications have been playing an early build of Cyberpunk 2077 for the past couple of weeks. Their impressions of the game, particularly of Night City, are now being rolled out.

According to a preview published by IGN last week, Cyberpunk 2077 will have pettable pets, or at least there will be a cat that players will find early in their progression. There may possibly be others, dogs as well, perhaps with augmentations of their own. The important thing though being that players will be able to show affection to these pets by petting them, adding to the wholesome Cyberpunk 2077 experience without a doubt.

Elsewhere, nearly every early impression out there has praised the depth and scale of Night City. On that front, level designer Max Pears recently confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed feature a “Grand Theft Auto mode” where players can stir up chaos. However, he believes that the temptation of wreaking havoc on the streets will only last for a bit because players will eventually move on to something even better: the missions themselves.

Furthermore, senior level designer Miles Tost has teased that players will be able to climb skyscrapers from the outside in Cyberpunk 2077. He though added that being able to scale buildings will likely be linked to a quest or side activity, suggesting that Night City will not serve as a sandbox for players to treat every high-rise building as such.

Cyberpunk 2077 has unfortunately been delayed for a second time and will now release after an additional couple of months. The extended development time will mostly be used on polishing the base game and its expansive, complicated world.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for a release on April 16, 2020. The release date was then pushed back to September 17, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.