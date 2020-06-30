Crysis Remastered Listing Confirms Release Date

Crytek will be revealing and detailing, as well as releasing for that matter, the recently announced Crysis Remastered sooner than expected.

Earlier today, a listing of Crysis Remastered went live on the Microsoft Store (via Wario64) ahead of schedule. The listing was taken down soon after but not before it was noted that Crysis Remastered will officially release on July 23.

The description accompanying the listing furthermore confirmed that Crysis Remastered has been “optimized for a new generation of hardware” and will weigh about 7 GB. The attached screenshots also ascertained that the overhauled game will have support for 4K HDR on Xbox One.

It was previously confirmed that Crytek will be adding new graphic features, high-quality textures, support for the latest CryEngine hardware, and ray tracing solutions to enhance the overall experience for the game.

Crysis Remastered is being co-developed by Saber Interactive, a well-respected name when it comes to porting and remastering. Saber Interactive previously worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch, as well as Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, World War Z, and Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

The official Twitter account of Crysis became active a few months ago following a period of silence that lasted for more than three years. Crytek made a reference to Jake “Nomad” Dunn, the protagonist of the original Crysis, which had many believing that a remastered release was in the works.

However, at the same time, Crytek has also been discovered to be working on an unannounced triple-a project for current-generation platforms. Whether that turns out to be a new Crysis installment or not remains to be seen.