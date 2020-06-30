Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.23 Announced, 200 Player Warzone

Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare has received details about a new patch. This patch will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.23 is quite a big patch, as there are various new additions and bug fixes. Something that stands out is that you will be able to play Warzone in a new 200 player mode. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.23.

200 Player Warzone

Verdansk will now be able to hold up to 200 players. Jump into Battle Royale Quads with 200 players!

Supply Run Contracts

Upon activation, you and your squad (if applicable) will be directed to a nearby Buy Station. Reach it within the time limit to get a discount on Buy Station purchases thanks to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 1.23.

Spotter Scope

Think of this as a high-powered scope without the glint; this re-usable scope allows you to scan the environment around you and mark enemies without being detected. Perfect for scouting ahead, the Spotter Scope is a great tool for Operators who want to plan their next move while keeping a low profile thanks to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 1.23.

Data Pack Download

Please note that the Season Four Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 22-36 GB for owners of the full version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Console owners must install a secondary download of approximately 3.5GB, then reboot the game to access Multiplayer, if desired. A reminder, console players can choose also to uninstall/remove other data packs (e.g. Special Operations), if no longer needed for a smaller overall file size.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.22 was quite a massive patch, as the download and install size was around 32 GB on PlayStation 4. This patch finally brought Season 4 to life, included weapon mastery challenges, and released a new contract with a permanent Blueprint Reward: Contraband.

Here you will find the complete list of all Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.23 patch notes. I remind you that Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare released on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.