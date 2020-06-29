Xbox Boss Showers The Last Of Us Part 2 With Praise

The Last of Us Part 2 will always (and rightfully) be remembered as one of the best games from the current generation. Naughty Dog has delivered nothing short of a masterpiece and a worthy continuation of a story that began back in 2013. The acclaimed sequel has now received another prime accolade, and that too from one of the most respected names in the games industry.

Taking to Twitter last week, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, congratulated game director Neil Druckmann and his developers at Naughty Dog for creating a “really great” game. The Last of Us Part 2 has already sold over 4 million copies, making it the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 game in history. Spencer acknowledged that stellar success as well.

Congrats to you and the team on the success with a really great game. @Naughty_Dog — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 26, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 has only been out for a week. Those who have already cleared the game and are now hoping for additional content will unfortunately have to look elsewhere. Druckmann recently stated that there are “no plans” to release any expansion packs for The Last of Us Part 2. He explained that there seems to be no reason to release any story expansions since as far as Naughty Dog is concerned, the story told in The Last of Us Part 2 is complete.

Druckmann though did hint that Naughty Dog will be working on a multiplayer mode for the game. Take note that Naughty Dog announced a multiplayer mode last year but which would not be included with The Last of Us Part 2 at launch. The scale of the single-player campaign needed more focus. Now that the game is out to stellar reviews, Naughty Dog can go back to finish the multiplayer component.