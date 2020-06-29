Dreams Update 2.14 Released, Welcome Garden Adventure

A brand new patch released for Media Molecule’s Dreams. Take note that this patch is only available on PlayStation 4. Dreams Update 2.14 adds the Welcome Garden Finale Pack and the Welcome Garden Adventure. The developers also made some important improvements, and they also fixed a bug where users were recommended tutorials for the incorrect control scheme. Below you will find the complete list of all Dreams Update 2.14 patch notes.

What’s New – Welcome Garden Finale Pack: Our final Welcome Garden Pack, featuring elements to add atmosphere and mood to your creations, as well as some bonus sculptures.

A fully playable game, made up entirely of content from the Welcome Garden Kit. Updates & Improvements – Updated: Dreamiverse Playlist and Banner Updates – Banners will now display video content. We’re also adding support for future playlist topics.

Wording around publishing content which has dependencies (e.g. contains private elements) has been improved thanks to Dreams 2.14. Updates & Improvements – Fixed: A bug where users were recommended tutorials for the incorrect control scheme.

In other news, it was an important day recently for the fans of The Last of Us Part 2, who could finally enter the world of Naughty Dog’s much anticipated sequel. It was also an important date for the Californian team, as the rest of the PlayStation studios know, and at Media Molecule they wanted to honor the game as they know best with a creation in their own game, Dreams.

The Media Molecule game has made a name for itself thanks to the immense creative possibilities it offers. And who better to take advantage of them than the artistic director of the studio, Kareem Ettouney, who has originated a true work of art by representing Ellie playing the guitar with an animation, but all using only the tools of Dreams. You can see the video here!

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.