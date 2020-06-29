Call of Duty Warzone Is Getting 200 Players Mode With Season 4

[Update]

It is official. Call of Duty Warzone 200 Player mode will go live tomorrow with Season 4 reloaded patch. You can read the details here.

[Original Story]

There have been rumors and mentions that Call of Duty Warzone, the battle royale game from Activision and Infinity Ward will be getting 200 player modes and maps. Those rumors are about to come true as official twitter account of Call of Duty has teased 200 player mode for Call of Duty: Warzone.

We're gonna need a bigger plane. pic.twitter.com/cz0Ym7JFiN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 29, 2020

As you can see, the tweet is pretty self explanatory as it shows 200 players apparently jumping from a plane. That’s why, we are going to “need a bigger plane”. Now, the important question is that when will Call of Duty Warzone 200 player modes/maps will be released?

Although there is no official word yet on the release of the new Battle Royale mode, we can easily assume from the tease that it can very well be this week. All we can say is that players should get ready to rack up the massive kill streaks.

The new Call of Duty Warzone 200 player mode has been a matter of time now for a while as there has been multiple official mentions and a couple of leaks mentioning that a larger mode is coming. The twitter activity just confirms that it’s now coming very soon. So stay tuned for further updates.

Infinity Ward has been try to keep Call of Duty Warzone fresh with new content and updates. These updates do support the rumor that Call of Duty 2020 won’t come with a new COD Battle Royale mode and Warzone will be the Call of Duty BR throughout next year.