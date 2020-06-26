How to Evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

This Pokemon Sword and Shield guide will cover everything you need to know about the Pokemon Skrelp. In this guide, we will present you with all the tips regarding how to Evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Skrelp
This is a Poison and Water Type Mock Kelp Pokemon that is now part of the new Isle of Armor DLC. We’ll list everything you need to know about this Pokemon.
Skrelp Locations
When playing Isle of Armor, Skrelp can be found in Workout Sea with a 5% chance of spawning during Normal weather. So it’s not easy to find. You’ll have to roam around and hope you find it.
How to Evolve Skrelp
Skrelp is the base form of a two stage evolution cycle. It evolves into Dragalge when you reach Level 48.
Skrelp Stats
- 50- HP
- 60- Attack
- 60- SP Attack
- 60- Defense
- 60- SP Defense
- 30- Speed
Skrelp Weaknesses and Strengths
Skrelp is a Poison and Water Type Mock Kelp Pokemon, which makes it weak against Ground, Psychic and Electric type moves.
However it is strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Steel, Fire, Water and Ice type moves.
Skrelp Abilities
Skrelp has the following unique abilities, although you can learn any move you want with the use of TMs.
- Poison Point: Contact with the Pokemon may poison the attacker.
- Poison Touch: May poison a target when the Pokemon makes contact.
- Adaptability: Powers up moves of the same type as the Pokemon.