“No Plans” For The Last Of Us Part 2 DLC

The Last of Us Part 2 has only been out for barely a week and the worldwide reception has so far been nothing short of amazing. Naughty Dog has delivered magic on all fronts for the much-anticipated sequel but where post-release expansions are concerned, the developer has decided to call it a day.

While speaking with Kinda Funny Games during a recent podcast, studio vice president and game director Neil Druckmann categorically stated that there are “no plans” to release any expansion packs for The Last of Us Part 2.

When looking back, Naughty Dog has made it a habit to release standalone games to serve as story expansions. The original Last of Us, for example, received Left Behind. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, as another example, received The Lost Legacy. Left Behind in particular was hailed by fans and within the same vein, many were under the impression that The Last of Us Part 2 would be treated similarly. However, Naughty Dog has apparently other plans.

Druckmann noted that there seems to be no reason to release any story expansions since as far as Naughty Dog is concerned, the story told in The Last of Us Part 2 is complete. The developer though did hint that work on some sort of multiplayer has begun for the game. Take note that Naughty Dog announced a multiplayer mode last year but which would not be included with The Last of Us Part 2 at launch. The scale of the single-player campaign needed more focus. Now that the game is out to stellar reviews, Naughty Dog can go back to finish the multiplayer component.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced earlier today that The Last of Us Part 2 has sold more than 4 million copies as of June 21, making it the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 game in history. The record was previously held by Insomniac Games for Spider-Man which recorded 3.3 million copies sold within the first three days.