No Man’s Sky Patch 2.55 Is Live, Crossplay And Bug Fixes

A brand new update went live for No Man’s Sky on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With No Man’s Sky Patch 2.55, you will find that this is quite a small update, as there is only five confirmed patch notes. Take note that the developers released a fix for crossplay friends not being joinable if they are in a group, they updated matchmaking rules to form lobbies of the correct size, and more. Below you will find the complete list of all No Man’s Sky Patch 2.55 patch notes.

Fixed multiplayer connections on Windows 7.

Crossplay players now show a different icon depending on their platform.

Fixed PS4 friends showing a gamemode icon when playing in non English languages.

Fix for crossplay friends not being joinable if they are in a group thanks to this No Man’s Sky update.

Updated matchmaking rules to form lobbies of the correct size thanks to No Man’s Sky 2.55.

In other news, Hello Games recently introduced cross-platform play in No Man’s Sky. This crossplay function allows all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players to share their multiplayer games without using the same game system. Hello Games talked in their official blog post about how hard they needed to work to actually make the crossplay function work across platforms.

They explained that they had to completely change the overall network architecture of the game, moving to another system that did allow crossplay and that gives them more flexibility for future changes in the game. In the same text they said that right now they are working on new content for the game, both large and small updates, that will arrive in the future of No Man’s Sky.

I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on August 9, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.