Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.24 Is Out, Improvements And Fixes

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Dragon Ball FighterZ has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.24 only has a few improvements and bug fixes. This patch has a download and install size of around 150 MB on PlayStation 4 and a much bigger size of 4 GB on PC. Below you will find the complete list of all Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.24 patch notes.

Adjusted BP value changes in Ranked Matches.

Fixed issues with fighting mechanics.

Updated replay data version (replay data from older versions cannot be played).

Improved game performance and Stability.

Two months ago, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.23 had a download and install size of around 350 MB on PlayStation 4. The developers added data for DB FighterZ Pack 16 downloadable content, and made improvements. They also added new special rules, fixed issues with fighting mechanics, players can now use special rules during matches, and improved game performance and stability.

In other news, DB FighterZ has recently exceeded a whopping 5 million copies sold, including those of physical and digital copies. Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed this celebratory news and celebrated it by giving away three special characters to the lobby for players. This game quickly became a Dragon Ball fan favorite thanks to the gameplay and the way the developers recreated the characters and action from Akira Toriyama’s work.

I remind you that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Dragon Ball FighterZ released on January 26, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One; and on September 28, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.