Blizzard Shuts Down Diablo 2 Remaster Rumor, “No Upcoming Announcements In June”

There have already been a dozen rumors and speculations around the potential announcement of the long-awaited Diablo 2 Remaster in the coming months. Blizzard Entertainment has just shut down one of the more prominent ones.

It was recently being claimed that the game, said to be called Diablo 2 Resurrected, will finally be revealed as part of the Summer Game Fest at the end of June. Expectations were at an all-time high because the upcoming digital event was confirmed to have Blizzard as one of the participating publishers. The timeframe was incidentally also coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the highly acclaimed Diablo 2. Hence, the reason many fans were preparing to see how the decades-old game will look like after getting a fresh coat of paint.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, community manager Adam “PezRadar” Fletcher stated that while Blizzard has no policy to comment on rumors, clarifications need to be provided “before this hype train goes off the rails.” He confirmed that there will be no upcoming announcements—implying Diablo 2 Remaster—in June.

That being said, he noted that Blizzard is hard at work on the next Diablo 3 season as well as the next quarterly Diablo 4 update. “We have some fun activities planned around the upcoming 20th anniversary of Diablo 2,” he concluded.

According to a claim made a couple of months back, the remastered version will be called Diablo 2 Resurrected and has been pegged by Blizzard Entertainment for a release around the holiday season in fall. The same source also claimed that development is being handled by Vicarious Visions, the New York-based studio behind the recent Crash Bandicoot remasters.

Last year, a different leaker and who accurately predicted the announcement of Diablo 4 stated that a Diablo 2 Remaster was actually dropped by Blizzard a while back in favor of a new installment. It was suggested that Blizzard switched gears to channel new ideas into a complete package in the form of Diablo 4 instead of spending resources on overhauling a decades-old installment.