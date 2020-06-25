War Thunder Update 3.17 (1.99.0.76) Is Live, Crash And Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder. Take note that this patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. War Thunder Update 3.17 (1.99.0.76) fixes a rare client crash on PlayStation 4 occurring while using a joystick, a rare client crash which would occur when using the in-game browser has also been fixed, and more. Below you will find the complete list of all War Thunder Update 3.17 (1.99.0.76) patch notes.

A bug on the PS4 and Xbox One, where the multifunctional menu axis settings disappeared from the interface after selecting the “Keyboard + Mouse” control preset, or after resetting the controls, has been fixed.

A bug on the PS4 occurring when the DS4 was disabled, where it wasn’t possible to rotate the camera with a mouse in the hangar, has been fixed.

A rare client crash on PS4 occurring while using a joystick has been fixed.

Now, in VR mode, the cursor will not disappear when opening the tactical map window.

A rare client crash which would occur when displaying the hit camera has been fixed.

A rare client crash which would occur when using the in-game browser has been fixed thanks to War Thunder 3.17.

Now, on the preview window of a squadron vehicle, the price of the vehicle will be displayed in GE.

Tu-14T – rear turret aiming angles have been changed according to technical specifications.

M.B.174A-3 – the position of the pilot’s head relative to the aiming sight has been improved.

AH-1G – the ammo cartridge capacity of the M129 grenade launcher has been changed from 231 to 300.\

BMP-2M – the sound of the AGS-17 grenade launcher has been changed so that it sounds authentic, like it does in real life.

The sound of explosions when contact is made with a target has been added for low-calibre HE shells and AGS-17 grenades.

In other news, film director Timur Bekmambetov, known for shooting films like Night Watch, Wanted, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, is immersed in the production of his new feature film. This is about a Soviet fighter pilot who escaped from a concentration camp in a hijacked Nazi military plane. The new movie “V2. Escape from Hell” needs loads of proper aerial combat scenes and the director has used War Thunder to recreate them.

Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder released on August 15, 2013 for PC; November 29, 2013 for PlayStation 4; April 17, 2014 for OS X; November 6, 2014 for Linux; June 2, 2015 for Android; and on June 19, 2018 for Xbox One.