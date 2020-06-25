Battlefield 5 Update 7.1 Released, Fixes And Improvements

EA DICE’s Battlefield 5 has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Battlefield 5 Update 7.1 has a download and install size of around 1.26 GB on PlayStation 4, 2.13 GB on Xbox One, and 3.65 GB on PC. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update. Below you will find the complete list of all Battlefield 5 Update 7.1 patch notes.

K31/43 is no longer able to fire an extra bullet while switching firing modes. Weapons: K31/43 no longer has accuracy issues.

Welrod now properly has 6+1 magazine size and operates as open bolt. Weapons: Fixed some instances where K31/43 sniper scopes had the German post crosshair instead of the correct Swiss crosshair.

Fixed an issue what would cause the soldiers models to not show in the frontend. HUD/UI: Fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update thanks to Battlefield 5 7.1.

Fixed the Welrod Master Dogtag which had the incorrect icon. Maps/Modes: Provence – Players will no longer get stuck on top of the ammo box.

Provence – The water on the map is no longer bulletproof. Maps/Modes: Twisted Steel – Frontlines – Removed the vehicles for the US team within the squad reinforcement menu.

Outpost – Fixed an exploit that could give a team an unfair scoring advantage. Other: General stability improvements.

In other news, EA DICE is involved in the development of the next title in the saga, a so-called futuristic Battlefield 6, to be released in 2021. EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said in the financial results presentation that the title is “progressing very, very well,” according to VGC.

Andrew Wilson said that they are very excited about what the team is doing, referring to EA DICE of course. The executive praises the studio, saying they have been “really inspired” by how they have been working from home, adding, “I am excited for what comes next year.”

I remind you that EA and DICE’s Battlefield 5 released on November 20, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.