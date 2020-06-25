Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.44 Is Out, Performance And Stability

A brand new patch went live for Assassin’s Creed Origins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.44, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The important aspect regarding this patch is that the developers improved the overall performance and stability of the game application. Below you will find the complete list of all Assassin’s Creed Origins Update 1.44 patch notes.

Improved the performance and stability of the game application.

In other news, there is no doubt that one of the most important developers of the Assassin’s Creed saga today is Ashraf Ismail, who served as creative director of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, perhaps that is why the news of his resignation was so surprising to all fans. The announcement came from the developer’s social networks, who explains that the resignation is due to personal problems.

I am giving up my beloved project to adequately address personal problems in my life. The lives of my family and mine are shattered. I am very sorry for everyone who has been hurt by this.

Ashraf Ismail added that there are hundreds of talented people left building a unique experience with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and who do not deserve to be associated with their problems. Regarding the personal problems that Ubisoft points out, this week there were accusations of infidelity in social networks and it is speculated that this may be the cause of his resignation.

I remind you that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins released on October 27, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.